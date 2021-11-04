Guernsey deputy attends COP26 in Glasgow and agrees to extend Paris Agreement

Guernsey's Minister for External Relations has been to the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow and agreed to extend the Paris Agreement.

Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq met with counterparts from Jersey and the Isle of Man as well as the Rt. Hon Greg Hands MP who has been appointed the Minister of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

At the meeting the UK and Guernsey agreed in principle to extend the Paris Agreement to Guernsey.

Deputy Le Tocq said he was "very pleased" to go to the conference and represent Guernsey on an international scale.

Guernsey is only small, but it too has its part to play in managing climate change, through its domestic actions and through the business we conduct internationally...The global leadership we have in supporting Green Finance right down to the fact we have one of the highest recycling rates in the world demonstrates that we have the drive and ingenuity to deliver our commitment towards net zero. Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq, Minister with responsibility for External Relations

COP26 brings together representatives from around the world to combat climate change collectively.

We spoke to Deputy Le Tocq earlier asking if he thinks it is possible to accelerate Guernsey's plan and follow Jersey's target of 2030 for net zero.