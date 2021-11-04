Guernsey deputy attends COP26 in Glasgow and agrees to extend Paris Agreement
Guernsey's Minister for External Relations has been to the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow and agreed to extend the Paris Agreement.
Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq met with counterparts from Jersey and the Isle of Man as well as the Rt. Hon Greg Hands MP who has been appointed the Minister of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
At the meeting the UK and Guernsey agreed in principle to extend the Paris Agreement to Guernsey.
Deputy Le Tocq said he was "very pleased" to go to the conference and represent Guernsey on an international scale.
COP26 brings together representatives from around the world to combat climate change collectively.
We spoke to Deputy Le Tocq earlier asking if he thinks it is possible to accelerate Guernsey's plan and follow Jersey's target of 2030 for net zero.