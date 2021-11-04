Guernsey social housing residents will not put tenancy at risk by earning more

Guernsey residents living in social housing will now be able to earn as much as they like without putting their tenancy at risk.

It comes as the current income limits usually applied to people living in social housing has been suspended until the end of 2022.

The Committee for Employment and Social Security made the decision in order to support employers during the current labour shortage.

Workers in social housing who get a "top-up" through income support will still need to tell the government about their earnings.

The current labour shortages are a significant concern and suspending the income limits applied within social housing is something our Committee considered an important step in order to further increase States support to the businesses community. Deputy Steve Falla, Member of the Committee for Employment & Social Security

The Committee will look at the social housing income policy next year and agree a plan for 2023 onwards.