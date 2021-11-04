Jersey Dairy first in the world to achieve global sustainability accreditation

This week marks the start of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries have been discussing the progress of climate change targets and looking to negotiate new global pledges.

Closer to home, one industry in Jersey is taking its own steps to reduce its carbon footprint. Jersey Dairy is the first in the world to achieve international accreditation for Sustainability - known as LEAF. ITV reporter Hollie Goodall has put together a series of reports on how the dairy is adapting for the future. Part 1

Part 2