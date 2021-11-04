Jersey may not have enough money to pay for mental health services

Jersey may not have enough money to pay for vitally needed mental health services.

That is the claim made by one of the States' top social care officials.

At a recent scrutiny meeting, the head of adult social care Isabelle Watson was blunt when asked if she had sufficient funding.

She explained: "There might not be there's a huge demand."

Jersey woman Ruth Young has told ITV about her desperate struggle to get help for a close relative and how that impacts on the entire family.

She believes there is "just not enough help" and more funding is needed for mental health services.

The Minister for Health and Social Services Deputy Richard Renouf said he would like to have unlimited funds for the mental health service but in reality there are budgets to stick to.