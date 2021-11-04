Kids challenge senior Jersey politician on climate change

Play video

Senator Ian Gorst is used to answering tough questions from journalists and fellow politicians, but faced a tough crowd when he was quizzed by children at St Michael's Preparatory School in Jersey.

The youngsters challenged him on the island's response to the climate crisis as he represented Jersey at the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

One of the children asked Senator Gorst how many trees have been planted in Jersey in the last five years and how many the government plans on planting before 2030. However, the external relations minister did not know the answer.

He also admitted that the island needed to do much better at boosting the use of solar panels to generate power.

We've embraced the COP26 vibe and have the whole conference being screened in one of our buildings so pupils can follow the conference. Vince Holden, St Michael's Preparatory School

Jersey's government has already committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and declared a climate emergency in 2019.