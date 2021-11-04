Pride of Britain fundraiser finalist Will Highfield enjoys red carpet ceremony

The winner of the Channel Island's Pride of Britain fundraiser award has enjoyed the star studded red carpet national awards.

Each year, ITV News regions across the UK search for a local fundraiser of the year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

This year's event was hosted by dance star Ashley Banjo and Countdown queen Carol Vorderman.

The winner for the Channel Islands was Will Highfield, also known as the Jersey Gorilla, who runs ultra-marathons to raise money for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.

He attended the glamourous awards ceremony where he brushed shoulders with celebrities like Simon Cowell, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Credit: Will Highfield

It's been a phenomenal experience the whole evening start to finish has just been something I will never forget and such a pleasure to be part of. Will Highfield, regional Pride of Britain fundraiser winner

Credit: Will Highfield

In the future, Will is looking to run bigger, global marathons and wear heavier suits for more of a challenge.

We spoke to Ashley Banjo after the ceremony. You can watch it on ITV tonight (4 November) at 8pm