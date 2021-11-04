Talks to continue between UK and France on ongoing fishing row

The Brexit Minister Lord Frost and Europe Minister Clément Beaune met in Paris today (Thursday 4 November) to discuss the ongoing fishing row between the two countries.

As foreshadowed, they discussed the range of difficulties arising from the application of the agreements between the UK and the EU. Both sides set out their positions and concerns UK Government spokesperson

Lord Frost will meet European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels tomorrow.

Early next week, Lord Frost and Minister Beaune expect to speak again.

It is all because of the unresolved fishing row between Jersey and France which has come to a head in recent days.

Fifty five unlicensed French crews have been told they can no longer operate in Jersey's waters.

The deadline for completing the paperwork for the island's new post-Brexit licensing system was Sunday 31 October.

The new rules require French fishermen to prove they have a history of fishing in Jersey's waters in order to receive licences to carry on operating.

France says this is unfair because some boats do not have the computer equipment to supply the evidence needed.

France had threatened to put sanctions in place against the Channel Islands because fishing licenses had not been approved.

These included cutting off the Channel Islands' electricity supply and preventing island boats from landing their catch at French ports.

However, they decided to continue talks instead of taking retaliatory measures.