Applications open for primary school places in Jersey

Parents in Jersey who have registered for a government primary school place next year are being asked to submit their choices.

Forms are being sent out and should be returned to the child's catchment school. Applications can also be made online.

Parents can work out their catchment school by looking at the government's online map, speaking to their local primary school, calling the education department on 01534 445504 or emailing schooladmissions@gov.je.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday 1 December.

Children who were born between 1 September 2017 and 31 August 2018 will start school in autumn 2022.

Parents can request up to three schools in order of preference.

If a school is oversubscribed, priority will be given to children with special educational needs, those who already have siblings at the school, are living in the catchment area or have other requests with a good reason.

Primary schools will write to all parents by the end of January 2022 to offer places.

Government primary school places will not be offered if parents have registered for a fee-paying school.