Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Caroline Lewis

There are calls for tougher laws on stalking in Jersey.

One victim, who spoke to ITV News anonymously, revealed that she ended up feeling too afraid to leave her own home after being stalked by an ex-partner.

*Natasha's story

"I was terrified in my own home, if I heard any noise, my anxiety would shoot through the roof," Natasha* said.

After she split with her ex-partner, he began stalking her.

“I had my car tires slashed twice and he was driving past my house all the time. I'dget numerous anonymous calls from him. He would threaten me," she said.

Natasha ended up spending hundreds of pounds on CCTV and was even given a personalalarm by police in case he came near her.

The stalking continued for five months - and left a lasting impact years later.

"It took me a long time to be able to walk through town confidently and not lookingover my shoulder,” she said. “I had months of therapy but I still suffer fromanxiety if I hear a loud car or see him."

"I felt frustrated that he walked away with no consequences to his actions."

Her story coincides with intensified calls for more legislation to be brought in around stalking.

Over the last five years, 180 people have reported stalking to the police - 65 of which have been in 2021.

But Detective Superintendent Alison Fossey says these figures are inaccurate as stalking is not currently listed as an offence in the island.

In Jersey we don't have a separate offence for stalking so what these figures are showing are incidents where the complainant has maybe used the word stalking when reporting initially to police" Detective Superintendent Alison Fossey, States of Jersey Police

In the UK, where there are specific laws around stalking, stalkers can receive a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

But police say the lack of legal clarity in Jersey means perpetrators face just a fraction of that sentence.

Brand new laws around domestic abuse have been drawn up and are currently out for consultation. However, they currently do not include stalking as a specific offence.

That is something the force wants to change before the laws are brought in.

Behaviours associated with stalking:

Following a person

Contacting, or trying to contact, a person by any means

Make statements or publish other material pretending to be from a person

Monitoring a person’s use of the internet, email or phone

Loitering in any place (whether public or private)

Interfering with a person’s property or possessions

Watching or spying on a person

For domestic abuse help and support you can contact JerseyWomen's Refuge on 0800 7356836 or email hello@jerseywomensrefuge.org

*Names have been changed to protect individual's identity.