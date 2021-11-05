Masks now strongly recommended in public places as Jersey's Covid cases rise

Jersey's government has changed its advice on face coverings following the rise in Covid infections.

They are now strongly recommending that islanders wear masks in indoor public places where social distancing is difficult, such as shops, restaurants and bars when not eating or drinking and in the supermarket.

Face coverings should also be worn if islanders are meeting somewhere that is poorly ventilated.

Guernsey issued similar advice a fortnight ago and the change comes just days after Jersey announced it was scrapping border PCR tests for most passengers.

The government are also asking people to do more lateral flow tests with free kits available to order online for home delivery and to get their Covid vaccine if they have not already.

They are calling on islanders taking part in any firework celebrations to do a test before heading out.