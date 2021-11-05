People affected by cancer offered support at new drop-in sessions in Guernsey
Cancer sufferers, survivors and their families are being offered a support lifeline at a new monthly morning drop-in session in Guernsey.
Guernsey Cancer Support has been running for the past 11 years but new funding from JT has given the charity's profile a needed boost and allowed it to offer an additional monthly meeting.
For people like Phil Wenman, the group has been a source of great comfort during an incredibly difficult time.
These new get-togethers are in addition to the charity's current evening support sessions which take place at 7:30pm on the third Thursday of every month.
They are for anyone affected by cancer to seek support, as well as offering practical help.
Gill Syvret-Berboda, the chair of Guernsey Cancer Support, was one of its original members and became involved after her own cancer experience.
The charity also runs a helpline for people looking to speak to someone after the shock of diagnosis.
Anyone affected by cancer can turn up to the sessions which take place at 10:30am on the first Thursday of each month at Les Cotils.