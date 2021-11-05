People affected by cancer offered support at new drop-in sessions in Guernsey

Cancer sufferers, survivors and their families are being offered a support lifeline at a new monthly morning drop-in session in Guernsey.

Guernsey Cancer Support has been running for the past 11 years but new funding from JT has given the charity's profile a needed boost and allowed it to offer an additional monthly meeting.

For people like Phil Wenman, the group has been a source of great comfort during an incredibly difficult time.

I've had cancer in the throat and started with a wheezing probably 2018, early 2018 ... the specialist had a camera which they can put through your nose and down your throat and check and said unfortunately there's a lump there, I had a biopsy taken and was told I had cancer, that I had stage four cancer in my throat. Phil Wenman, member of Guernsey Cancer Support

These new get-togethers are in addition to the charity's current evening support sessions which take place at 7:30pm on the third Thursday of every month.

They are for anyone affected by cancer to seek support, as well as offering practical help.

The effect of cancer is wide reaching, it isn't just the person who's got it by any means and in some ways, it's harder on the people watching. Gavin Ryde, committee member of Guernsey Cancer Support

Gill Syvret-Berboda, the chair of Guernsey Cancer Support, was one of its original members and became involved after her own cancer experience.

I had bladder treatment, finished my appointments and went from having a lot going on to very little going on. I'd heard about this group that was beginning, think I heard about it on the radio and that was the very first meeting of what was to become Guernsey Cancer Support. That was 11 years ago. Gill Syvret-Berboda, chair of Guernsey Cancer Support

The charity also runs a helpline for people looking to speak to someone after the shock of diagnosis.

Once you are told you've got cancer, the rest of what you are told at that meeting just disappears ... Sometimes just a friendly chat is what you need to get it off your chest, open up to somebody and you feel so much better yourself. Chris Le Tissier, tongue cancer survivor

Anyone affected by cancer can turn up to the sessions which take place at 10:30am on the first Thursday of each month at Les Cotils.