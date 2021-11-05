People in Jersey asked to share their IVF experiences to raise awareness

People in Jersey are being encouraged to share their experiences of IVF treatment as part of a national campaign to raise awareness.

It is estimated around 100 patients undertake IVF treatment in Jersey each year.

Lucy Stephenson needed three rounds of IVF before becoming pregnant with her son Caspar.

I found talking with other people going through it and actually becoming quite open really liberating. And I realised, 'no, you're not strange, you're not alone'. It's a hugely emotional journey for you and your partner, it can feel very isolating and lonely. You can feel like you're the only people in the world going through it. Lucy Stephenson, IVF patient

National Fertility Awareness Week has also prompted calls for better access to funding for treatment.

The island's government announced changes to Jersey's fertility service earlier this year, which means all women under 40 will receive three cycles of IVF for free - regardless of their income. But it could take three to five years until this is implemented.

Currently only those couples with a combined household income of under £34,000 qualify for government help with treatment.

All women under 40 have their drugs paid for but they have to pick up the cost of IVF treatment and travel to the UK themselves.