Warning as Jersey police responds to more than 50 calls about fraud

Scammers have cost islanders in Jersey more than £100,000 this year.

Police on the island have received 52 reports of fraud so far.

They say that fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated by sending emails from accounts which appear genuine, and are urging islanders to think carefully before responding.

These criminals are always adapting the way they target their victims which is why we need to remain vigilant. The Forum has had reports from Islanders of hackers trying to gain remote access to their computers as well as reports of postal scam texts and romance fraud via Facebook. Chris Beechey, Chief Inspector, Jersey Fraud Prevention Forum

The force is reminding islanders to be especially vigilant in the run up to Christmas, when hackers are likely to exploit people buying presents over the internet.

Compared to last year we have seen a slight decrease in the amount of fraud and scams being reported to the Police however, this has been the second biggest monetary loss the Island has seen in the last five years. Chris Beechey, Chief Inspector, Jersey Fraud Prevention Forum

What you can do to avoid being caught out by online scammers

Keep your data secure

Never share login details for your banking or other secure sites with anyone else, whether in person, on the telephone or online. Watch out for phishing emails that include links to fake login pages that will steal your details and for phone scams by fraudsters posing as bank workers. Be aware that no reputable organisation should ever ask you to reveal your full password.

Create strong passwords

Strong passwords should contain a mixture of letters, numbers and special characters such as punctuation marks. Avoid using obvious or guessable information such as family names, former pets or dates of birth - many of which you may have already shared on social media. It is also strongly recommended that you use a different password for every website and update passwords regularly.

Watch out for free apps

A handful of rogue apps will steal passwords and take over accounts. Many more demand extensive personal details such as your contacts list or even access to your phone's camera.

Avoid downloading generic apps without reading reviews to ensure they are legitimate and always check the permissions required by apps to ensure that you are comfortable with the level of access they demand.

Take your time

If you are shopping online or using an auction site, take five minutes to think about what has been offered. Does it sound too good to be true? It probably is.