Your guide as Guernsey and Jersey prepare for battle in 2021 Centenary Siam Cup

After a two-and-a-half year wait Guernsey and Jersey will resume rugby rivalry this weekend for the Siam Cup.

The fixture was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and there were fears this year's game might not take place after it was last postponed in July because of high cases in Jersey.

It will be the first ever Siam Cup to be played under floodlights, with the contest traditionally taking place in May.

The centenary match will be available to watch live on our Facebook page from 4:45pm tomorrow (Saturday 6 November).

How Jersey Reds men's team will line-up in the Siam Cup. Credit: Jersey Reds

There will also be veterans and women's games played earlier in the day at 11am and 1pm respectively.

We will have updates throughout the day online.

Ahead of the big day, here is all you need to know about Saturday's contests:

Your matchday guide on the Siam Cup History and the centenary match The Siam Cup was first played way back in 1920. This year's competition is the centenary match as 2020's game was postponed due to the Covid pandemic. The trophy is the second oldest rugby silverware in the world after The Calcutta Cup which is played between England and Scotland. Jersey has traditionally dominated the event, winning 61 Siam's to Guernsey's 16. There has only ever been one draw. In recent times there has been more of an even playing field thanks to Jersey limiting the number of professionals they can have in their side. This year the rules have not exactly been adhered to - more about that under 'team news'. Jersey currently hold the trophy having won at home in 2019, although Guernsey were victorious the last time it was played at Footes Lane in 2018 - ending a decade wait for a Siam victory. In the women's game the form book reverses with Guernsey having won the last eight Siam's. Back to top Men's team news The agreement between the two clubs states that Jersey can only have a maximum of five professionals and they must have each accumulated three years residency in the island. Jersey have named their team which includes four professionals, but three do not have three years residency. Guernsey admitted they are disappointed but Jersey insist these are players who have been featuring for Jersey Reds Athletic this season and will use this as a pathway to the first team. The four professionals who will start tomorrow include homegrown Harry Doolan, Will Lane and Max Ayling - both of whom have featured for Athletic this term - and Bader Pretorius who has been on loan in National One. The full lineup is Thomas, Doolan, Wilson, Spencer, Ayling, Alexander, Corson, Willmott, Lane, Pretorius, Rogers, Harman, McClurg, Boarer, Hubert. Replacements: Pitcher, Davies, Berresford, Hosty, Edwards, Mayo, Harrington. Guernsey meanwhile have eight players set for their Siam Cup debuts and a further five potentially making their first Siam appearance from the bench. Guernsey's team news for Saturday's contest is Bellingham, Ceillam, Pinkney, Hillier, Webb, Culverhouse, Rice, Horrocks; Simmonds, Thomas, Roberts, Smith, M Armstrong, A Armstrong, Davies. Replacements: Charlie Currie, Dan Morgan, James Burger, Dale Rutledge, Dan Rice, Joe Andresen. Back to top Form Guernsey have exceeded all expectations with their flying start to life back in National Two. After defeat on the opening day they won their next seven league games to go top of the table. Defeat to Redruth last Saturday halted their winning run but this remains a team on top form and full of confidence. When assessing Jersey you have to look at how Athletic have begun the season. In general it has been a bit of a mixed bag but three wins in their last four shows signs of improvement. They demonstrated good resolve last weekend to edge out Richmond Saxons 25-21. Back to top Women's Siam and team news Jersey will hope to cause a big upset when they take on Guernsey at 1pm on Saturday 6 November. The hosts have dominated the event for the last decade and go into the contest having won a close game against Heathfield & Waldron last week. Guernsey Raiders Ladies team news: Elin Rather, Tanya Scholtz, Jillian Smith, Fiona Power, Jodie Renouf, Becky Travers, Kayleigh Oliver (captain), Amy Fallaize, Lael Whitfield, Justeen Baker, Chelsie Blondel, Beth Le Gallez, Olivia Thompson, Liv Kenneally. Reserves: Rachel Merrien, Erica Watkin, Jade Mahe, Emily Pratt, Billie Jade Locke, Lucy Pratt. Jersey Reds women made a blistering start to the season last month with a 59-10 thrashing of Seaford. Amy Lambert will captain a side who will hope to replicate that performance and are dreaming of a similar result. Jersey Reds Women team news: Hopwood, Le Moignan, Vautier, Langland, Syvret, Le Luan, De La Cloche, Dargie, L Hart, Magner, E Hart, Davies, Lambert (captain), Benstead, Blackmore. Replacements: Vallance, Keens, Gunton, Culnane. Back to top Who will win? The million dollar question! Many would have Guernsey down as favourites following their impressive start to the season coupled with home advantage. However, with Jersey now bringing in four professionals it looks set to be a lot closer than many people were predicting. Either way it looks like we are in for a belter of a contest with angst between the two islands just cranked up that little bit more following this week's controversy. We will have updates online throughout the day of the vet's and women's games before showing the centenary Siam Cup match live on our Facebook page from 4:45pm on Saturday 6 November. Back to top

Here is how Guernsey Raiders Ladies will set up on Saturday. Credit: Guernsey Raiders Ladies

The starting 15 for Jersey Reds Women in the 2021 Siam Cup. Credit: Jersey Reds Women

Ahead of the centenary Siam match we have been chatting to former players and coaches from both sides who played in the famous old game.

Check out this Twitter video thread of Jersey and Guernsey legends taking us through their Siam memories:

More sports news: