68 speed limit changes come into force in St Saviour
68 locations in St Saviour will see their speed limits reduced following a public consultation from today (6 November).
The changes are a part of the road action safety plan to review speed limits within the parish.
Over 40% of the speed limit changes are on parish roads which are close to schools, community centres and nurseries.
40 sections of road will see the speed limit reduced to 30mph with another 28 locations reduced to a 20mph speed limit.
The full list of all the speed limit changes can be found here.