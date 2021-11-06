JSPCA encourages people to be mindful of pets during bonfire celebrations
Michelle Parker from the JSPCA gives some advice and guidance to pet owners
A animal charity is urging islanders to be mindful of animals during this years bonfire celebrations.
The JSPCA are advising pet owners to be weary of animals welfare by monitoring for changes in behaviour during the firework displays across the Channel Islands this weekend (5 to 7 November).
The potential changes in behaviour could include shaking and not being able to eat or sleep.
The charity is also reminding new pet owners to be aware of unexpected reactions that the animals might have with loud noises.
The charity are advising pet owners to:
Keep an eye on their animals
Keep them inside if possible
Distract and occupy them by playing games
Make sure they can be identified with collars and name tags