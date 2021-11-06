Play video

Michelle Parker from the JSPCA gives some advice and guidance to pet owners

A animal charity is urging islanders to be mindful of animals during this years bonfire celebrations.

The JSPCA are advising pet owners to be weary of animals welfare by monitoring for changes in behaviour during the firework displays across the Channel Islands this weekend (5 to 7 November).

The potential changes in behaviour could include shaking and not being able to eat or sleep.

The charity is also reminding new pet owners to be aware of unexpected reactions that the animals might have with loud noises.

As a member of the public, if your having your own display in the garden, be mindful of your neighbours and give them a bit of a heads up so they can make sure their pets are ready for the evening. Michelle Parker, JSPCA Fundraising Manager

The charity are advising pet owners to: