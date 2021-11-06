Jersey retain Siam cup in centenary year

Play video

Jersey have retained the Siam cup in a tight contest against Guernsey at Footes Lane.

In a fiery and tense affair, Jersey edged out Guernsey by 14-13 to retain the cup in the centenary year.

Jersey's full back Charlie Hubert was named the player of the match.

Despite the loss of the men's game, Guernsey romped home to two comfortable victories in the women's Siam and the Nash cup.

It was a ninth consecutive cup victory for Guernsey women's who ran in 8 tries to defeat Jersey women by 46-7.

A brilliant second half performance saw the hosts score 29 unanswered points to cruise to victory.

Meanwhile in the early kick off, Guernsey Veterans regained the Nash cup after a emphatic 55-19 win against Jersey Veterans.

The home side dominated throughout the game and came home comfortable winners.