States Greffier launch campaign to encourage islanders to stand in 2022 election

The States Greffier are launching a campaign to encourage islanders to stand at the next general election.

With less than eight months to go, it is hoped that these new resources will give potential candidates more detail, information and insight into the role of a States Member.

The Greffier will launch a series of videos which will cover a variety of topics including:

What of role of a States member is

The support and training available for candidates

What the recent changes to election law means for 2022 candidates

How candidates from a variety of backgrounds are being supported to stand for election

Islanders will also get the opportunity to question Mark Egan and Lisa Hart from the States Greffier during a Facebook live event on Tuesday 9 November at 7pm.

Anybody who is interested can submit questions beforehand by emailing them to statesgreffe@gov.je or ask during the event.

The campaign has been developed in collaboration with the States Assembly Diversity Forum.