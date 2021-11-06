Three arrested following fight and chase around St Helier

Jersey Police have arrested three people on suspicion of grave and criminal assault following a fight on Ann Street, St Helier.

A 20-year-old-male, 14-year-old-male and 17 year-old-female were allegedly involved in the altercation and currently remain in police custody.

The police say a fight broke out between a group of youths on Thursday 4 November at approximately 8:30pm in the area of Ann Street and Charles Street.

They believe the fight primarily involved two young males.

One of the males ran away down Charles Street onto Bath Street and then down towards Minden place.

He was pursued by a large group of teenage youths as he attempted to get into a number of passing vehicles before he left the area in a taxi.

The male who ran away is described as mid teens, approximately 5ft 7ins tall with bushy dark hair wearing a black hooded jacket and black workman's trousers.

He sustained injuries to his face which were treated in A&E. He was released a short time after.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw this fight and the chase that followed it. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police on 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org