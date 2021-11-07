Activists march on St Peter Port calling for action on climate change

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Katherine Levy

As the first week of COP26 wraps up in Glasgow, climate activists in Guernsey marched through St Peter Port calling for action.It was a part of the Global Day for Climate Justice to push for net zero carbon targets.

Several hundred islanders gathered in town to show their support for the COP26 coalition's global day for climate justice march.The local event was co-organised by the Clean Earth Trust and Renew Guernsey.

The reality is that the action has been very slow. It was a landmark achievement last year to have the climate change policy action plan voted in and a new energy policy but it's been a year since then and so we just want to see something happen now because there is a long way to go. Jack Fletcher, Renew Guernsey co-founder

The focus was on how individuals and organisations can make small changes which collectively make a big difference.

Organisers were clear: decisive action now as a community could make a huge difference to how the climate crisis plays out in the future.