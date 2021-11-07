Lions club plan to create a new community hub at Maison des Landes

Jersey Lions Club will create a new community hub space at Maison des Landes for islanders who are elderly and disabled.

The £2.5 million refurbishment of the site will allow people to have lunch, socialise and take part in a variety of activities.

The new facility will include a 48 seater dining room, a lounge, a large tranquil garden and a hydrotherapy pool.

An artists impression of the new reception area at Maison des Landes. Credit: Maison des Landes

Building will begin in the new year with a proposed completion date of September 2022.

The hotel has been shut for two years due to Covid-19 but this provided the team the ideal opportunity to reassess and overhaul what the facility was offering to the public.

The development should benefit more islanders as the majority of the visitors come from the UK.