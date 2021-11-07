Politician calls for reduction in use of palm oil across Jersey

Karen Shenton-Stone and a product sign
Palm oil is in a wide variety of everyday products. Credit: ITV Channel TV

A Jersey politician is calling on the government to reduce the amount palm oil used across the island.

St Martin's Connétable Karen Shenton-Stone has submitted a proposition to the States to consider three steps:

  • That the government acknowledges there is an issue with palm oil and takes steps to mitigate its use

  • That any food with palm oil in it should be labelled

  • To run a awareness campaign with a variety of stakeholders across the island

She hopes that by raising the issue the island can make progress and begin the conversation towards removing and or replacing the use of palm oil.

The proposition is set to be debated in the States on 23 November.

You can read the full proposition here.

