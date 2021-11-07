Roll of Honour goes on display in Jersey

The names of soldiers from Jersey who died in conflicts across the world will go on public display today (8 November).

The Roll of Honour will list island soldiers killed during the Boer War, Great War and Second World War.

Islanders will be able to see it on show in the window of the Santander Work Café in St Helier.

The display will also remember Jersey men and women who perished in Nazi concentration camps and prisons during the German Occupation of the island from 1940 to 1945.

In this centenary year of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal it's particularly important that we remember the local casualties in conflicts stretching back to the Boer War. Simon Crowcroft, Constable of St Helier

The information will be on show until Monday 15 November.