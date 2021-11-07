Women in Guernsey urged to book life-saving HPV jab
ITV Channel's Jonathan Wills speaks to Dr Nicola Brink
Guernsey's Director of Public Health is urging islanders to book themselves in for an HPV jab.
The vaccine prevents cervical cancer in women.
Dr Nicola Brink is also reminding women how vital it is for them to attend their smear test to allow possible cases to be detected early.
Rates of cervical cancer in Jersey have doubled in the last year, which health providers believe may be linked to fewer people getting tested.
Cervical screening is offered free of charge to all women over 25 every three years and women aged 50 to 65 every five years.
However thousands of people missed their test last year while GP surgeries were closed.
HPV causes 90% of cases of cervical cancer, but can be easily treated if it is caught early.
Around 70% of people with the disease have either never been screened or have not had regular screening.