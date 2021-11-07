Women in Guernsey urged to book life-saving HPV jab

ITV Channel's Jonathan Wills speaks to Dr Nicola Brink

Guernsey's Director of Public Health is urging islanders to book themselves in for an HPV jab.

The vaccine prevents cervical cancer in women.

Dr Nicola Brink is also reminding women how vital it is for them to attend their smear test to allow possible cases to be detected early.

The HPV vaccine in preventing cervical cancer has been an absolute game-changer. For us, we have been encouraged by the uptake already amongst young people - our uptake is over 90%. The combination of cervical screening together with the HPV vaccine means that, in most cases, cervical cancer is going to be preventable and, in the early stages, treatable. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Rates of cervical cancer in Jersey have doubled in the last year, which health providers believe may be linked to fewer people getting tested.

Cervical screening is offered free of charge to all women over 25 every three years and women aged 50 to 65 every five years.

However thousands of people missed their test last year while GP surgeries were closed.

HPV causes 90% of cases of cervical cancer, but can be easily treated if it is caught early.

Around 70% of people with the disease have either never been screened or have not had regular screening.