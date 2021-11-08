New figures show more than 20,000 sick days were taken by staff working in Jersey's health department in the year to September.

Over a quarter were down to anxiety, stress or depression.

The numbers were revealed in a Freedom of Information request to the Government of Jersey.

28.7% were as a result of staff struggling with their mental health.

5,700 Sick days taken due to anxiety, stress or depression

1,252 Days were lost due to Covid-19

The findings come as unions continue to highlight the toll of the coronavirus pandemic on frontline health workers, with many having been forced to work longer hours at the height of lockdown in 2020.

In addition, there is concern that many key workers are choosing to leave Jersey, partly due to the higher cost of living.

Meanwhile, a shortage of GPs in Jersey means some surgeries are not able to accept new patients, putting additional pressure on waiting lists.

There are plans for Jersey's new hospital to include a wellbeing centre, which will give staff a place to relax, exercise and practice mindfulness.