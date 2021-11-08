Jersey Boat Show is back in 2022 at a brand new marina
Islanders will get to enjoy the Jersey Boat Show once again as it returns next summer in a brand new marina after two years.
Organisers say they are "delighted" to be coming back after "what has been a challenging time for us all".
The show, which started in 2008, usually attracts around 30,000 people.
However, coronavirus rules have stopped it from being able to take place as normal.
The free event will be held in and around St Helier Marina, which will have finished being refurbished for three days between 10 and 12 June next year.
Around £3.5million is being spent on making the site more attractive to visitors.
It will once again feature activities both on and off the water, including yacht and motor boat displays, demonstrations and live music and food stalls along the quay.
In addition, organisers are hopeful that the Royal Navy will attend, but will not be able to confirm until nearer the time due to "operational reasons".