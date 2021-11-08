Jersey Post urges islanders to send Christmas cards and gifts early
People in Jersey are being encouraged to send Christmas cards and gifts early to ensure they arrive in time for the big day.
Jersey Post says it is expecting a busy end to 2021, with a rise of around 35% in the number of parcels it processes and delivers forecast for the final two months of the year.
It says international items should be sent well in advance due to delays further down the delivery chain.
The service has already seen an increase of 5% on 2020 so far this year.
The company has provided these dates as a guide for when items should be posted to arrive in time for Christmas.
LETTERS, CARDS AND DOCUMENTS
Jersey
Postboxes only - Monday 23 December by 8am
Parish Post offices only - Monday 23 December by 4pm
Broad Street and Rue des Pres only - Tuesday 24 December by 6am
UK, Isle of Man and other Channel Islands
Standard post - Wednesday 15 December
Tracked and Signed - Friday 17 December by 4pm
Europe
Wednesday 1 December
Other international locations
Monday 29 November
PARCELS AND GIFTS
Jersey
Wednesday 22 December
UK, Isle of Man and other Channel Islands
Standard post - Monday 13 December
Tracked and Signed up to 10kg with prepaid VAT - Wednesday 15 December
Tracked and Signed up to 10kg without prepaid VAT - Tuesday 14 December
Europe
Monday 29 November
Other international locations
Monday 22 November