Jersey Post urges islanders to send Christmas cards and gifts early

People in Jersey are being encouraged to send Christmas cards and gifts early to ensure they arrive in time for the big day.

Jersey Post says it is expecting a busy end to 2021, with a rise of around 35% in the number of parcels it processes and delivers forecast for the final two months of the year.

It says international items should be sent well in advance due to delays further down the delivery chain.

We have put operational measures in place to ensure that our on-Island delivery service will manage with the increase. The good news is we now have three quarters of the Island signed up to our SecureDrop service, which helps us clear parcels quicker as we can usually deliver on the first attempt to these households. Niall McClure, Managing Director for Post and Logistics at Jersey Post

The service has already seen an increase of 5% on 2020 so far this year.

The company has provided these dates as a guide for when items should be posted to arrive in time for Christmas.

LETTERS, CARDS AND DOCUMENTS

Jersey

Postboxes only - Monday 23 December by 8am

Parish Post offices only - Monday 23 December by 4pm

Broad Street and Rue des Pres only - Tuesday 24 December by 6am

UK, Isle of Man and other Channel Islands

Standard post - Wednesday 15 December

Tracked and Signed - Friday 17 December by 4pm

Europe

Wednesday 1 December

Other international locations

Monday 29 November

PARCELS AND GIFTS

Jersey

Wednesday 22 December

UK, Isle of Man and other Channel Islands

Standard post - Monday 13 December

Tracked and Signed up to 10kg with prepaid VAT - Wednesday 15 December

Tracked and Signed up to 10kg without prepaid VAT - Tuesday 14 December

Europe

Monday 29 November

Other international locations