More than 4,500 Christmas shoeboxes donated in Guernsey

More than 4,500 shoeboxes filled with gifts for under-privileged children have been donated in Guernsey.

The boxes will be shipped out in two sea containers to disadvantaged children in Eastern Europe and the Philippines who would otherwise go without.

The shoebox appeal is organised every year by Guernsey's Rotary Club.

Boxes are checked by an army of volunteers to make sure no liquids, sweets or chocolate are included. Despite difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, last year the island managed to send a record number of almost 6,000 boxes.

In Jersey, the annual Mustard Seed Jersey shoebox appeal is still underway, with hundreds of boxes having already been collected thanks to islanders giving generously.