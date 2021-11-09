26-year-old man jailed for raping woman in Jersey

A 26-year-old man has been jailed for raping a woman in Jersey.

Joao Pedro Vieira admitted sexually assaulting the victim in August 2020.

He has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years and jailed for a total of six years, having also been found to have committed a number of "other offences".

Police say the young woman has shown "great courage" throughout the investigation whilst being supported by specialist staff at the island's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, based at Dewberry House in St Saviour.

We are committed to investigating and prosecuting all sexual offenders and want to assure victims that there are a number of agencies who are in a position to offer support and guidance through all stages of the criminal justice process. Detective Inspector Christina Maclennan, States of Jersey Police

Support for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault in Jersey:

Jersey Domestic Abuse Support - 01534 880505

Jersey Action Against Rape - 01534 482801

Jersey Women's Refuge - 0800 7356836

The Sexual Assault Referral Centre first opened in 2017 and has since helped more than 400 people in the island.

However, over the three-year period from 2018 to 2020, only 17% of rape and sexual assault complaints in Jersey resulted in a conviction, with police admitting there is a need to do better.