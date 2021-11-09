Alderney's new airline preparing for take off

Alderney's new airline looks like it may finally be getting off the ground after years of delay.

Air Alderney has announced plans to sell return flights to Shoreham in Sussex and Jersey "in the near future".

The company has faced many challenges since it was founded in 2017, but has now had its air operator's certificate approved.

This means it can legally use its planes for commercial purposes.

Air Alderney's planned routes:

Alderney - Shoreham - Alderney (passenger and freight)

Alderney - Jersey - Alderney (passenger and freight)

Alderney - Guernsey - Alderney (freight)

The airline will be using a Britten-Norman BN-2 Islander to offer chartered and scheduled services to and from the island "from the new year".

It adds that passengers will be able to book their seats "very soon".

However, the States of Alderney says Air Alderney "have no route licenses and, to date, the States has not received any applications" for any.

The island is currently served predominately by Aurigny, which operates return flights to Guernsey and Southampton.