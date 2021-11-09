Cost of relocating health staff to Guernsey doubles in two years

The cost of bringing frontline health staff to Guernsey has more than doubled in the space of two years.

In 2019, the island's Committee for Health and Social Care was spending around £850,000 on relocating staff to work in the Bailiwick. However, that figure has now increased to more than £2 million.

The Committee says pressures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, spiraling rental costs and an increased reliance on recruiting staff from overseas have all contributed to the rise.

The number of staff who qualified for relocation support was expanded in 2017, when the Population Management Law allowed the Committee to make permits available to unregistered staff.

Relocation fees range from £500 for those moving into key worker accommodation to £5,000 for those who are renting on the private market. Rent allowances are paid on a sliding scale according to the level of rent being charged.

Local estate agents say record rental prices are putting a strain on the market.

It's incredibly tough at the moment in the lettings market at the moment and there is a huge supply issue and demand is great, which has obviously increased prices in terms of rental values. Craig Whitman, Estate Agent

In September, health officials warned that the Princess Elizabeth Hospital could face further challenges such as long waiting lists and bed shortages as winter pressures start to be felt.