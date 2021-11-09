Covid-19 vaccine: walk-in appointments for 12-17 year olds open in Jersey
People aged 12-17 in Jersey can now get their first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine without having to make an appointment.
They will be able to receive the jab on a walk-in basis at the island's vaccination centre at Fort Regent, where staff who have experience of vaccinating young people will administer it.
They must attend with a parent and both must bring a form of photographic ID, such as:
passport
driving licence / provisional licence
original birth certificate
other photo ID from a recognised body which includes their date of birth
Young people can receive the dose any time from 11.30am to 6.30pm on weekdays and between 8.30am and 3.30pm on weekends.