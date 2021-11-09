Higher postal prices on the horizon in Guernsey

People in Guernsey will soon have to pay more to post letters and parcels.

Guernsey Post says it is expecting an increase in prices due to changes to its contract with Royal Mail for mail sent to the UK and internationally, which will 'inevitably impact future tariff rates.'

The warning comes as the company reported it had more than doubled its profits to over £4.3 million in 2021.

Guernsey Post's outgoing Chairman says the Covid-19 pandemic presented 'unprecedented' obstacles to the business in 2020 - and that he expects the coming year to be 'challenging and difficult to forecast' due to ongoing uncertainty because of the virus.

With containment measures likely to continue to impact economic and customer activity in the short term and with businesses having now adjusted to the impact of lockdown restrictions by relying on alternative forms of communication, the accelerated decline of traditional mail volumes is not expected to be reversed even when we finally see a return to post pandemic normality. Simon Milstead, outgoing Chairman of Guernsey Post

While there was a decrease in the number of letters being posted, the number of parcels being handled by the company was up by 30%.

20% decline in letters posted

30% increase in parcel post

The company says it is making spending on parcel automation 'a strategic priority'.