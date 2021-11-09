Jersey disability charity blasts government for failing to give them new home

There are fears for the future of a Jersey charity which rents out mobility scooters, wheelchairs and other vital equipment to people with disabilities.

Shopmobility has been unable to find a new home since being ordered to move out of Fort Regent, which is undergoing a multi-million pound refurbishment.

The organisation says its shops on Sand Street and Pier Road in St Helier are full and the government has failed to offer them an alternative space.

The States say that they haven't any to replace that in Fort Regent which is strange when they have unused buildings according to States reports. We are responsible for quite a large number of visitors to the Island who wouldn't come here without Shopmobility so we believe that the States has a duty to find the space needed. Shopmobility

Fort Regent is currently operating as the island's coronavirus vaccination centre, but work is already underway to demolish some areas of the venue, including the old swimming pool and asbestos in parts of the building.

The government wants to transform Fort Regent into a 'first-class modern cultural and leisure destination.' Credit: ITV Channel TV

Shopmobility feels the government has a duty to help them and is warning tourists could be put off visiting Jersey if they are prevented from accessing the equipment they need.

One suggestion is for the government to give Shopmobility an empty building which it is no longer using.

Disability in Jersey:

15,000 People in Jersey with a disability.

41% People with a disability experience difficulties getting around Jersey.

60% People with a disability find it difficult to take part in community activities.

According to a recent survey, 81% of people believe there is prejudice in Jersey against people with long-term health conditions and those living with a disability.

ITV Channel TV has approached the government for a response.