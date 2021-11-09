Tributes pour in for Herm pub landlady Rachel Tracey who has died

Tributes are pouring in for the landlady of the Mermaid Tavern in Herm who has died.

Rachel Tracey passed away suddenly on Monday (8 November).

Herm Island has described her as "one of the absolute best" and says her loss will be deeply felt by all who loved her.

Our little island community is totally devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of one of our true diamonds, Rachel Tracey. Beloved partner of Tom and beautiful mum to Morgan and Ryan. Rachel was one of the absolute best and we know her loss will be deeply felt by all of our friends and customers who loved her. We are utterly heartbroken and in deep mourning. Herm Island

Alan Watson took to Facebook to describe her as "an absolutely amazing lady and wonderful boss".

Cheryl Lee Latter said she was "one of the kindest and most generous souls on this earth".

Rachel is survived by her partner and two children.

The Mermaid Tavern is the main pub on Herm and was named after an old cargo vessel which used to carry supplies to the island.