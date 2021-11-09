Two Guernsey charities selected to provide drug and alcohol support
Two Guernsey charities have been selected to deliver alcohol and drug support services in the island.
In-dependence and Action for Children have been chosen by the island's Health Improvement Commission following a tender process.
In-dependence will offer interventions and counselling for those living with alcohol and drug dependence, as well as a needle exchange. They will also deliver the Criminal Justice Substance Service, which helps drug and alcohol users to access treatment as part of a court order or as part of a parole licence.
Action for Children will provide education around drugs, alcohol and smoking to young people between the ages of 9 and 18.
Both charities are due to take on the delivery of services from January 2022.