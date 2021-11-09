Two Guernsey charities selected to provide drug and alcohol support

Two Guernsey charities have been selected to deliver alcohol and drug support services in the island.

In-dependence and Action for Children have been chosen by the island's Health Improvement Commission following a tender process.

In-dependence will offer interventions and counselling for those living with alcohol and drug dependence, as well as a needle exchange. They will also deliver the Criminal Justice Substance Service, which helps drug and alcohol users to access treatment as part of a court order or as part of a parole licence.

Action for Children will provide education around drugs, alcohol and smoking to young people between the ages of 9 and 18.

Recognising the complexity of substance use and the lives of those seeking help, both organisations showed strongly how they work in close partnership with other agencies from statutory services to the third sector. We are looking forward to working together over the next five years to offer the best possible experiences and outcomes for service users. Andrea Nightingale, Substance Abuse Lead for the Health Improvement Commission

Both charities are due to take on the delivery of services from January 2022.