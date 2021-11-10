How the Channel Islands is marking Remembrance Day

The Channel Islands will fall silent at 11am today (Thursday 11 November) to mark Remembrance Day.

Services will take place at memorials across the Bailiwicks to remember those who lost their lives in conflict.

The Jersey Branch of the Royal British Legion will be continuing to sell poppies and poppy-related memorabilia from its pop-up shop on King Street, with proceeds going towards supporting members of the armed forces community locally.

All the proceeds from the poppy merchandise go towards funding the Legion’s ongoing work in supporting the Armed Forces community in Jersey, serving and ex-serving personnel and their families. As well as our pop-up Poppy Shop, you can also find our paper poppies across the Island. Please look out for retailers who will be raising vital funds for the Poppy Appeal. Alison Opfermann, organiser of the Jersey Poppy Appeal

In Guernsey, a bronze plaque will be unveiled and dedicated in St Martins, featuring the names of those parishioners who fought and died during the Second World War.

The short ceremony will be attended by the Bailiff, the Dean of the Douzaine and the Senior Constable.