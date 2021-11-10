Group formed to improve maternity services in Jersey

A group has been formed in Jersey to help improve the island's maternity services.
Jersey Maternity Voices will work alongside women, their families and healthcare providers to establish where changes need to be made
Its founders hope that hearing the experiences of those who use maternity services will lead to positive changes.
The new panel has the backing of the Head of Midwifery and the island's Health Minister. While funded by the island's Health Department, it will operate independently of government.