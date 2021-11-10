Group formed to improve maternity services in Jersey

A group has been formed in Jersey to help improve the island's maternity services.

Jersey Maternity Voices will work alongside women, their families and healthcare providers to establish where changes need to be made

Its founders hope that hearing the experiences of those who use maternity services will lead to positive changes.

It has taken a lot of work to get the partnership off the ground, but we are excited by the level of engagement we have seen across Health and the voluntary sector and the opportunity that now exists to improve maternity services in Jersey by hearing directly from those using the services. Michelle O’Neill, Co-Chair of Jersey Maternity Voices

The new panel has the backing of the Head of Midwifery and the island's Health Minister. While funded by the island's Health Department, it will operate independently of government.