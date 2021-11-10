Islanders in Guernsey taught how to perform first aid on dogs

Would you know how to save your pet in an emergency?

Some of you may have practised CPR - but not many people will know the first aid tips which could keep our furry friends alive.

People in Guernsey today (10 November) have been given the chance to learn how to perform first aid on dogs.

The GSPCA is teaching islanders basic skills which they can use to help save their pets.

More than 300 people have taken part in the course since it started seven years ago.

We always hope that the skills learned will not be needed but we have be told of circumstances of these skills helping in real life situations.As owners of pets our worst fear is not knowing what to do if our four legged friend has an injury and this training helps pet owners learn and understand ways to help save your pets life. Steve Byrne, GSPCA

Pet owners train using a model dog called Casper, and learn skills like CPR and how to deal with heatstroke and choking.

A cat first aid course will be taking place in Guernsey on 17 November, during which islanders will learn similar skills to use in an emergency.

People can book online or by calling the GSPCA on 01481 257261.