Jersey author's new book puts island in the starring role

Sophie Cousens tells ITV Channel TV's Clare Burton about how Jersey inspired her latest read.

A Jersey author says her home island has proved to be the greatest inspiration for her latest novel.

Sophie Cousens' latest book, 'Just Haven't Met You Yet', is set in Jersey, with its coastlines and landmarks playing a starring role.

The romantic comedy starts with a mix up over a suitcase at Jersey Airport, before taking the protagonist around well known locations across the island.

Sophie says lockdown allowed her to realise her ambition of featuring the island in one of her novels.

When I first moved to Jersey, I just thought I really wanted to set a book here. There's something about the sea, small island life... if you know Jersey, it really takes in all these places that you will know and recognise, I hope.