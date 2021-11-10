Jersey signs 'historic' business treaty with United Arab Emirates

Jersey has signed a historic business treaty with the United Arab Emirates.

The government says the deal will "help facilitate flows of investments" between the two countries and "provide investors with greater protection".

Negotiations with the UAE have been underway since 2018.

The final deal was signed in Dubai by Jersey's external affairs minister, Senator Ian Gorst, and the UAE's financial affairs minister, His Excellency Mohammed Bin Hadi Al Husseini.

Senator Gorst said: "It is vital that Jersey can broaden its own treaty network post- Brexit.

"It presents a positive opportunity for the Island to illustrate its presence and significance on the international stage, as well as highlighting our commitment to being an innovative and outward-looking international finance centre.

"This agreement with the UAE will protect Jersey companies’ investment in the UAE, and vice versa, and is a modern agreement that reflects international best practice in investment treaty design.

Jersey was recently criticised for not tackling the UAE's ambassador on alleged human rights abuses when he visited the island earlier this year.