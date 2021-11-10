Jersey's Battle of Flowers Christmas Parade set for return

Jersey's Battle of Flowers Christmas Parade is set to make its return this December.

The annual event has been on hold for the past two years, but will be returning to St Helier on Sunday 12 December to usher in the festive spirit.

This year's line up is expected to be smaller than previous events, as the cancellation of the main Battle of Flowers parade in the summer meant many exhibitors would not have the time to create a float.

Despite that, organisers say they are already looking forward to its return.

Our exhibitors are very excited to be taking part and it’s the perfect prelude to our traditional floral summer parades, which will be celebrating its 120th anniversary in 2022. Margaret Fitzgerald, Battle of Flowers Chair

The parade will be subject to approval from the Bailiff and Public Health a few days before the event.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Battle of Flowers only stopped during the two World Wars.