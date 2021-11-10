Jersey's first snail farm for escargot starts selling produce

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Sophia Bird

Jersey's first snail farm for escargot has started selling its produce on the island.

The Snail House was founded by Chris and Kimberley Le Sueur earlier this year.

Chris is a serving police officer and Kimberly was in banking until their son was born four years ago.

The pair are now breeding thousands of snails from the UK and selling them on for food.

One of their plans to is sell snail caviar, a rare French delicacy.

Speaking about the snails, Chris said: "They love warm weather so they were outside until about a month ago until the temperatures dropped.

"As far as we know, we're the only snail farm for escargot in the island.

"The pen's designed so we can take around 45,000 snails which we will be breeding. They'll go back outside when it gets a bit warmer, hopefully in April."