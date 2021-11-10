Lab closure to mean longer waits for pre-departure Covid-19 tests in Jersey

Travellers in Jersey who require a pre-departure Covid-19 test will face longer waits for their results.

ITV News understands that the testing facility based at Jersey Aero Club will close, meaning samples taken privately for travel will have to be sent off-island to be processed.

It comes as the government's contract with Open Cell, the private company which operates the lab, comes to an end.

Waiting times for tests for symptomatic islanders and direct contacts of positive cases will not be affected, as these samples will be processed at laboratory in Jersey's General Hospital.

Inbound travellers who are fully vaccinated no longer need to isolate or take a PCR test on arrival into Jersey following the relaxation of travel rules.

All passengers must still complete pre-travel forms ahead of their arrival.