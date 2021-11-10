More than 1,800 people are still waiting to find out whether they have been granted settled status to remain in Jersey.

A total of 17,363 people from countries across the European Union applied, according to the Government of Jersey. The highest percentage of applicants came from Portugal, followed by Romania and Poland.

63 applications have been refused and 1,836 are still pending.

Facts and figures

17,363 Total number of applications received

63 Total refused

438 Total withdrawn

1,836 Total pending

198 Late applications

People from EU and EEA countries have had to request settled status in Jersey after residents of the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016. This meant free movement of EU nationals in the UK, Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey ended on 31 December 2020. All EU, EEA and Swiss nationals now require immigration permission to enter and stay on the island.

Most of the 63 people whose applications were turned down had not lived in Jersey prior to 2021.