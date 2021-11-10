Play video

A singer-songwriter from Jersey ended up becoming the warm up act for London Grammar after the band's first choice fell ill at the last second.

Keiran Brown, who goes by the name Kingsy, performed in front of 5,000 fans attending the gig in Brighton on 30 October.

His name was put forward by a producer friend who he was having dinner with.

He was subsequently given less than an hour to drive to the venue, complete a sound check and do his make-up.

Kingsy was originally going to spend the evening on a date in London which ended up being cancelled.

I was wearing heels and walking up the stairs thinking, 'I really hope I don't fall in front of 5,000 people'. But as soon as I got up there, I started talking and that always helps disperse my nerves. The audience was very receptive and very supportive and I was like, 'okay, let's go'. It was incredible. Kingsy

The singer usually works in the Radiology Department at Jersey General Hospital - but will next month be appearing in the Jersey Green Room Theatre Company's production of Ghost the Musical.

London Grammar formed in 2009 and is made up of three friends who met at the University of Nottingham.