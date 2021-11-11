Calls for AirBnB lettings in Jersey to be regulated
Jersey's Economic Development Minister says AirBnB lettings in the island may need to be regulated to avoid negatively affecting housing availability for islanders.
The number of properties listed on the app has risen from 70 in 2016 to 180 in 2021.
Senator Lyndon Farnham is concerned that some islanders are abusing local housing laws by buying licensed properties to then rent out to unlicensed holiday-makers.
While he says AirBnB is attracting visitors to the island, Senator Farnham says new legislative changes will have to be put forward to minimise the impact on housing availability.