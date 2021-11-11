Calls for AirBnB lettings in Jersey to be regulated

Jersey's Economic Development Minister says AirBnB lettings in the island may need to be regulated to avoid negatively affecting housing availability for islanders.

The number of properties listed on the app has risen from 70 in 2016 to 180 in 2021.

Senator Lyndon Farnham is concerned that some islanders are abusing local housing laws by buying licensed properties to then rent out to unlicensed holiday-makers.

We certainly have to keep a close watch on it and not allow it to continue to grow exponentially... at the moment, at this level, I think it's helpful because it's certainly bringing in incremental numbers of visitors. But we actually we have to be mindful of the fact that we do have a housing shortage and we mustn't allow that to take away homes that could be available for islanders. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Economic Development Minister

While he says AirBnB is attracting visitors to the island, Senator Farnham says new legislative changes will have to be put forward to minimise the impact on housing availability.