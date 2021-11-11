Channel Islands falls silent to mark Armistice Day

The Channel Islands has fallen silent to mark Armistice Day.

Services have been taking place across the islands today (11 November) and even more are planned for Remembrance Sunday (14 November).

In Guernsey, a new bronze plaque has been unveiled at the St Martin's Parish Memorial.

It includes the names of previously unidentified islanders from the parish who fought and died in World War Two.

Soldiers whose named have been added to the memorial in St Martin's

Blanche RJ, Elliott JW, Hamilton R, Humphrey GR, Ingrouille JH, Jinks V, Johns AJ, Letts FW, Rabey SK , Roberts ,H. L, Robin L, Toms AF.

Jersey's government signed the Armed Forces Covenant on Monday (8 November).

The Covenant is a promise from the island that veterans and serving members of the armed forces will be treated fairly.

It's all about not disadvantaging veterans, families and servicemen. The idea is that funds can be given, help can be given immediately to help look after people who are in danger. It stops problems, it stops servicemen going on the street. Keith Sunter, Royal British Legion in Jersey

Keith Sunter from the Jersey branch of the Royal British Legion explains the significance of the Armed Forces Covenant

The Royal British Legion is continuing to urge islanders to purchase a poppy so that they can carry on supporting families and veterans affected by war.

The charity says "there are many veterans who are walking around our community and may be damaged in some way" and "they and their families need support which the Poppy Appeal can help with".

All the proceeds from the poppy merchandise go towards funding the Legion’s ongoing work in supporting the Armed Forces community in Jersey, serving and ex-serving personnel and their families. As well as our pop-up Poppy Shop, you can also find our paper poppies across the Island. Please look out for retailers who will be raising vital funds for the Poppy Appeal. Alison Opfermann, Jersey Poppy Appeal

Last year, many events had to be scaled back in the Channel Islands due to coronavirus restrictions.