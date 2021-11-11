Commonwealth Games: Guernsey names first six athletes for 2022

Guernsey has selected its first six athletes to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next summer.

Brothers Cameron and Alastair Chalmers will be among them.

Cameron represented Team GB at the Olympic Games in Tokyo earlier this year, and raced in both the men's and mixed 400m relay.

Cameron was previously picked to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Alastair, 21, will compete in the 400m hurdles, having set a personal best of 49.55 at the Resisprint International in Switzerland to qualify.

Alastair set a new personal best of 49.55 to qualify for the event in Birmingham next year. Credit: Alastair Chalmers

Joshua Lewis will make his second appearance for Team Guernsey in the individual triathlon.

Meanwhile, Sam Culverwell will represent the island in cycling.

The 21-year-old will compete in the time trial and road race towards the end of the competition. He previously won silver at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2017.

Sam will be supported by fellow cyclists Sebastian Tremlett and Marc Cox who each finished in the top 10 of the Cycle Time Trial National Championships earlier this year.

The Commonwealth Games takes place from 28 July to 8 August 2022 at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.