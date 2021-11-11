Islanders urged to brave '12 Bays of Christmas' charity swimming challenge
A festive swimming challenge is coming to the Channel Islands to raise money for charity.
12 Bays of Christmas will take place in December, with seasoned swimmers encouraged to take a tip in the cold water.
They will have 12 bays to tick off the list.
Each will be given a nickname in keeping with the festive season - including Baby its Cobo Outside and Away in Fermain-ger.
In Jersey, money raised will be given to the National Trust for Jersey and Jersey Hospice.
Fundraising in Guernsey will benefit Les Bourgs Hospice.
It comes off the back of a record year for the 30 Bays in 30 Days challenge, which raised more than £36,000 for charity.
Registrations are open now and can be completed here for Jersey and here for Guernsey.