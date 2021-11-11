Islanders urged to brave '12 Bays of Christmas' charity swimming challenge

A festive swimming challenge is coming to the Channel Islands to raise money for charity.

12 Bays of Christmas will take place in December, with seasoned swimmers encouraged to take a tip in the cold water.

They will have 12 bays to tick off the list.

Each will be given a nickname in keeping with the festive season - including Baby its Cobo Outside and Away in Fermain-ger.

It has been brilliant to see such a huge increase in the number of people enjoying the benefits of sea swimming and the incredible beaches that we have on our door-step but we never expected such a positive response last year with over 600 people taking part. Liz Stonebridge, founder of 30 Bays in 30 Days

In Jersey, money raised will be given to the National Trust for Jersey and Jersey Hospice.

Fundraising in Guernsey will benefit Les Bourgs Hospice.

Les Bourgs Hospice is independently run so does not receive any funding from the States of Guernsey. Fundraising events like these are therefore very important in helping us meet our annual running costs, which are currently estimated to be £1.6m. Les Bourgs Hospice

It comes off the back of a record year for the 30 Bays in 30 Days challenge, which raised more than £36,000 for charity.

Registrations are open now and can be completed here for Jersey and here for Guernsey.